HARD ROCK
8 P.M. FRIDAY, JULY 26; $48
WHAT TO EXPECT: Scott McCreery is a country singer who became a superstar in 2011 when he won “American Idol.” His debut album “Clear as Day” was released in 2011 and was a hit, reaching platinum sales status and featuring the hits “I Love You This Big” and “Trouble with Girls.” In 2017 with his single “Five More Minutes,” McCreery became the only country music artist in history to have a song chart without the backing of a label. Recent set lists have included the songs “Buzzin’,” “Seasons Change,” “Five More Minutes,” “Boys From Back Home,” “Barefootin’” and “Home in my Mind.”