December 2018 police report:
Investigations conducted: 13
Adult arrests (criminal & disorderly persons): 3
Juvenile arrests: 0
Controlled dangerous substance arrest: 0
DWI arrests: 0
Motor vehicle summons issued: Moving violations — 12; Parking violations — 3
Code enforcement violations: 0
Motor vehicle accidents: 1
Total 911 calls: 35
Public service calls: 1,720
Property check: 689
Back-up other officer: 188
School bus escort: 90
Special detail: 34
Motor vehicle stop: 57
Traffic detail: 38
Water leak: 2
Community policing: 50
Alarm: 23
Medical emergency: 16
Wire down: 4
Property matters: 11
Public assist: 9
Welfare check: 6
Traffic / Road Hazard: 7
Alarm burglar: 3
Investigation follow-up: 13
Suspicious vehicle: 3
Gas leak: 2
Fire call: 0
Investigation: 4
Court: 1
Property returned: 2
Motor vehicle inspection: 3
Medical assist: 13
Lift assist: 1
Escort: 6
Animal incident: 2
Theft: 0
SWAT activation: 2
Suspicious person: 0
Prisoner transport: 1
Parking complaint: 1
Noise complaint: 1
Motor vehicle crash: 1
Disabled motor vehicle: 1
Civil dispute: 1
Burglary: 0
Assist other agency: 4
9-1-1 hang up: 6
Weapons/unlawful purpose: 0
Trash violation: 0
Property damage (non-criminal): 0
Fraud: 0
Aggressive driver: 0
Property recovered: 0