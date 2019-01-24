December 2018 police report:

Investigations conducted: 13

Adult arrests (criminal & disorderly persons): 3

Juvenile arrests: 0

Controlled dangerous substance arrest: 0

DWI arrests: 0

Motor vehicle summons issued: Moving violations — 12; Parking violations — 3

Code enforcement violations: 0

Motor vehicle accidents: 1

Total 911 calls: 35

Public service calls: 1,720

Property check: 689

Back-up other officer: 188

School bus escort: 90

Special detail: 34

Motor vehicle stop: 57

Traffic detail: 38

Water leak: 2

Community policing: 50

Alarm: 23

Medical emergency: 16

Wire down: 4

Property matters: 11

Public assist:  9

Welfare check: 6

Traffic / Road Hazard: 7

Alarm burglar: 3

Investigation follow-up: 13

Suspicious vehicle: 3

Gas leak: 2

Fire call: 0

Investigation: 4

Court: 1

Property returned: 2

Motor vehicle inspection: 3

Medical assist: 13

Lift assist: 1

Escort: 6

Animal incident: 2

Theft: 0

SWAT activation: 2

Suspicious person: 0

Prisoner transport: 1

Parking complaint: 1

Noise complaint: 1

Motor vehicle crash: 1

Disabled motor vehicle: 1

Civil dispute: 1

Burglary: 0

Assist other agency: 4

9-1-1 hang up: 6

Weapons/unlawful purpose: 0

Trash violation: 0

Property damage (non-criminal): 0

Fraud: 0

Aggressive driver: 0

Property recovered: 0

