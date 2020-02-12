Sea Isle City recognizes first responders who delivered first baby born on island since '70s: "They were flawless, and I can't thank them enough. They got my baby girl in the world safely," Joe Golato said of the officers and EMTs who helped deliver his daughter Jan. 27.
Court challenge filed to stop Atlantic City change of government: The three-count complaint alleges the petition is deficient, that certain signatures were fraudulently obtained and that the proposed form of government would violate residents' civil rights.
EHT gets $2.5 million to buy, demolish 4 Black Horse Pike motels: The owners of the Bay Point Inn, Hi-Ho Motel, Destiny Inn and Budget Motel have agreed to sell to the township for the properties’ assessed values, Township Administrator Peter Miller said.
Absegami hires former Pleasantville football coach Chris Sacco: The Greyhounds had a combined record of 3-27 in the five seasons before Sacco, and 27-25 in the five seasons with him at the helm.
Stockton student surprised with $100K donation from Justin Bieber: Bieber, who stopped by MTV to promote his new song, “Intentions,” was interested in helping someone involved in mental health awareness. Julie Coker is the co-president of the Active Minds chapter at Stockton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.