EMTs Kris Lynch, center right, and D.J. Fancher and police Sgt. Shawn Lesniewski and Patrolman Steve Jankowski look on Tuesday as Mayor Leonard Desiderio, center, talks to 3-year-old Briella Golato, whose mother, Jeanne, left, gave birth to the first baby born in Sea Isle City since 1977.

Sea Isle City recognizes first responders who delivered first baby born on island since '70s: "They were flawless, and I can't thank them enough. They got my baby girl in the world safely," Joe Golato said of the officers and EMTs who helped deliver his daughter Jan. 27.

Court challenge filed to stop Atlantic City change of government: The three-count complaint alleges the petition is deficient, that certain signatures were fraudulently obtained and that the proposed form of government would violate residents' civil rights.

EHT gets $2.5 million to buy, demolish 4 Black Horse Pike motels: The owners of the Bay Point Inn, Hi-Ho Motel, Destiny Inn and Budget Motel have agreed to sell to the township for the properties’ assessed values, Township Administrator Peter Miller said. 

Absegami hires former Pleasantville football coach Chris Sacco: The Greyhounds had a combined record of 3-27 in the five seasons before Sacco, and 27-25 in the five seasons with him at the helm.

Stockton student surprised with $100K donation from Justin Bieber: Bieber, who stopped by MTV to promote his new song, “Intentions,” was interested in helping someone involved in mental health awareness. Julie Coker is the co-president of the Active Minds chapter at Stockton.

JULIE COKER MTV 3.JPG

A screenshot of Stockton University senior Julie Coker at MTV studios in Times Square, New York, where she was surprised Friday with a $100,000 check from Justin Bieber for her work in mental health advocacy.

