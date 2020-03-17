The Sea Isle City Welcome Center, all Public Works Buildings, the Trash and Recycling Depot and all Public Bathrooms are closed to the public until further notice. The lobby of City Hall will remain open to the public.

In addition:

  • Sea Isle City’s free Rabies Clinic for Cats and Dogs on March 21 is cancelled.
  • Sea Isle City’s 2020 Easter Program & Egg Hunt on April 1 is cancelled.
  • The start date for the sale of Municipal Parking Permits is changed from April 1 to May 1. Parking permits will NOT be available prior to May 1.
  • All civic meetings and recreation programs that normally take place at City facilities are postponed until further notice (with the exception of City Council meetings, which will follow their regular schedule).
  • All municipal bills, fees and fines are still in effect. The public is encouraged to pay bills online or by mail whenever possible.
  • All Cape May County Library branches (including the Sea Isle City branch) will be closed from March 17 through at least March 31.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

