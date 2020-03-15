SEA ISLE CITY — The Community Lodge and the Recreation Center are both closed until further notice, according to a release from the city. All events scheduled for both facilities are cancelled until further notice.
Sea Isle City's Community Lodge and Recreation Building
Colton Shaw
Staff Writer
I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.
