SEA ISLE CITY - The Shriner's Hospital benefit that was scheduled to take place on Friday at KIX-McNutley's on 63 Street has been postponed until April 17.

Sea Isle City's 2020 Saint Patrick's Day Parade, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed until April 18.

Additional information about events taking place in Sea Isle City has been placed at visitsicnj.com 

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

