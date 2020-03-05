Sea Isle St. Pat's Parade

The Cape Atlantic Police and Fire Irish Pipe Brigade, of Wildwood, supplied music as they marched in Sea Isle City's annual St. Patricks Day parade, Saturday, March 16, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

The Sea Isle City St. Patrick’s Day parade is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. March 14, running from 83rd to 63rd Street and Landis Avenue. Got more information here.

 

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

