Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends.
Beach tags: $25 seasonal, $10 weekly, $5 daily, free on Wednesdays. Free for children ages 11 and younger and veterans, as well as active military members and their families.
What to do: Swimming is permitted at 24th, 28th, 32nd, 34th, 38th, 40th, 43rd, 45th, 49th, 51st, 54th, 56th, 59th, 61st, 64th, 68th, 71st, 75th, 77th, 81st, 84th, 86th, 89th and 92nd streets. Surfing is allowed at 26th, 37th, 42nd, 48th, 53rd, 63rd, 74th and 82nd streets. Rafting is permitted at 24th, 28th, 34th, 40th, 45th, 51st, 56th, 59th, 64th, 68th, 75th, 81st, 86th and 92nd streets. Volleyball nets and poles are available at 35th, 53rd, 57th, 67th and 72nd streets.
More information: Visit new.sea-isle-city.nj.us