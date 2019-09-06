Sea Isle City gathers to remember

VFW Post 1963 Commander Charles Haines holds a salute for the national anthem at Sea Isle City’s 9/11 observance Tuesday.

A Patriot Day ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at Veterans Park, John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Landis Avenue. Mayor Len Desiderio, City Council and members of the community will honor victims of terrorist attacks. In case of rain, it will be held at 233 John F. Kennedy Blvd Blvd., inside Sea Isle City Fire Department. 

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

