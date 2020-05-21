Lifeguards

Bridget O'Hanlon, 22, of Medford, and Kristi Rohrer, 22, of Sea Isle, are in their second year as a lifeguarding team for the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol. They've become best friends through the job, they say. July 10, 2019.

Beach Patrol Headquarters

44th St. & Beach

(609) 263-3655

Lifeguard Duty Hours

Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Bathing Beaches

24th, 28th, 32nd, 34th, 38th, 40th, 43rd, 45th, 49th, 51st, 54th, 56th, 59th, 61st, 64th, 68th, 71st, 75th, 77th, 81st, 84th, 86th, 89th and 92nd streets

