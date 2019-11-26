• Holiday Parade: The Chamber of Commerce and Revitalization will host a Holiday Parade along JFK Boulevard, from Central Avenue to Excursion Park, on Friday, November 29 at 6:00 p.m., featuring decorated fire engines from neighboring municipalities, a holiday float carrying Santa Claus and other festive participants (www.seaislechamber.com or 609-263-9090).
• Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony: Mayor Desiderio’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at Excursion Park on Friday, November 29, at 6:30 p.m. (immediately following the Holiday Parade). The Tree Lighting will feature a photo station with famous characters, a Sing-Along with Santa’s Elves, hot cocoa and cookies (courtesy of the Sea Isle City Taxpayers Association), a snack concession booth manned by Boy Scout Troop 76, and Santa Claus flipping a switch to illuminate Sea Isle City’s Municipal Christmas Tree. There will also be a collection box for the Mayor’s Toy and Food Drive (www.VISITSICNJ.com or 609-263-4461, ext. 1245).
• Holiday Extravaganza: The Chamber of Commerce will host their Holiday Extravaganza on Saturday, November 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Excursion Park, featuring complimentary refreshments, moon bounces, face painters, craft stations, photo-ops with famous characters, a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus, and other family-fun. Don’t miss the “Santa Yoga Stretch” at 10:30 a.m., a live Holiday Performance at 12 noon, and Boy Scout Troop 76’s Snack Booth (www.seaislechamber.com or 609-263-9090).
• Holiday Dash Fundraiser: The Cape May County Association of Chiefs of Police will host their annual Holiday Dash 1-Mile Run / Walk on Saturday, November 30 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at KIX-McNutley’s on 63rd Street. Proceeds benefit Mayor Desiderio’s 2019 Holiday Toy and Food Drive (www.kixmcnutleys.com or 609-263-6341).
• Open House: The Sea Isle City Historical Society will host their annual Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 7, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. inside the Historical Museum, located on the first floor of the Sea Isle City Library, 4800 Central Avenue. Visitors will enjoy complimentary refreshments and a variety of vintage seasonal displays (www.seaislemuseum.com or 609-263-2992).
• Holiday Stroll: Hosted by the Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, December 7, this event features sales and special offers at participating businesses, as well as entertainment, crafts – and the chance to meet Santa and other characters (www.seaislechamber.com or 609-263-9090).
• Holiday Wine Sampling Fundraiser: Benefitting the Catholic Daughters of Saint Joseph Church, this popular event takes place on Saturday, December 7, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Kix-McNutley’s on 63rd Street (www.kixmcnutleys.com or 609-263-6341).
• Santa’s Calling Program: Santa Claus will personally phone children from the North Pole on Wednesday evening, December 11, starting at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required. Contact the Recreation Office at 609-263-0050 for more details. This event is held in cooperation with the Knights of Columbus of Saint Joseph Church.
• House Lighting Contest: Enter your home or business in Sea Isle City’s 2019 House Lighting Contest. Prizes provided by First Bank of Sea Isle City and Rocky & Fred’s Creative Design Florist. Registration is required by 12 noon on December 11. This event is held in cooperation with the Sea Isle City Garden Club. For more details, phone the Recreation Office at 609-263-0050.
• Brunch With Santa: VFW Post 1963 will host a Brunch With Santa Claus for local children (up to age 10) on Sunday, December 15, at 11:30 a.m. at Post 1963, 301 JFK Boulevard. Families are asked to register by December 9 by phoning the Recreation Office at 609-263-0050.
