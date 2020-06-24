City Mayor Leonard Desiderio announced the cancellation of this year’s July Fourth Weekend activities, including Family Night at Excursion Park on July 3, the Junior Olympics competition at Dealy Field on the morning of July 4 and the annual fireworks show.
Officials also cancelled all of our Saturday Night Concerts at the Band Shell, as well as the Family Fun Nights on Monday evenings and the Baby Parade on July 14.
