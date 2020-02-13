Sea Isle improves dispatch practices after string of destructive fires: The city now dispatches firefighters, police and EMS simultaneously when a report of a fire on the island comes in, police Chief Thomas McQuillen said.
Monitor researching who will represent Pleasantville BOE president in lawsuit, ethics charges: “I believe it is in the public interest for the Board to take action to appoint counsel for matters that may involve an individual Board member,” State Fiscal Monitor Constance J. Bauer wrote.
Galloway Councilman Robert Maldonado denies charges in recall petition: The statement of the recall committee said Maldonado “violated the public’s trust and oath of office to impartially and justly perform all duties as councilman in Galloway Township.”
Atlantic City casino revenue up 23% to start 2020: "The city continues to see increased sports betting and tourism, two important economic drivers," said Steve Callender, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey and senior vice president of Eastern regional operations for Eldorado Resorts. "I look forward to a year of continued progress in 2020."
Mainland boys win sixth straight sectional swimming title: The top-seeded Mustangs, ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 12-2 on the season after their 98-72 win over second-seeded Ocean City to take the South Jersey Public B title.
Bike path, sewer work and other South Jersey development projects: Across South Jersey, many businesses and governments are building and funding public and private projects. Here are a few.
