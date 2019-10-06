According to a review of 18 months of fire call data in Sea Isle City and a former city fire chief, fire calls to the city followed a legal, if controversial, practice of sending police officers to a fire first before calling out firefighters. On average, from January 2018, the Sea Isle City Volunteer Fire Department was not dispatched until 4 minutes and 24 seconds after the city received a 911 call, according to dispatch records.
Veterans and residents visited The Moving Wall in Buena Borough on Saturday to pay their respects to the men and women who died serving in the Vietnam War. The half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., is on display at the corner of Central Avenue and Southwest Boulevard in the Minotola section
The debate over how to revamp New Jersey's state standardized test continues as State Board of Education members Wednesday tabled discussion on a proposal to put in place testing and graduation requirements for current seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade students in line with a court order.
The U.S. Small Business Administration will accept disaster loan applications for up to $2 million from businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations; and up to $40,000 from homeowners and renters for physical damage caused by severe weather and flooding from June 19 to June 20. The deadline to apply is Oct. 21.
Cross country season is moving closer toward its biggest races of the season. Mainland Regional's Kevin Antczak wins the New Balance boys race in Holmdel with the fastest time a local boy has ever run on the course.
The Eagles are 14-point favorites to beat the winless New York Jets. David Weinberg's Scouting Report includes a prediction for Sunday's 1 p.m. game at the Linc.
