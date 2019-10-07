If it’s seafood you want, this is your weekend. From one island to the next, there are a bunch of festivals celebrating our seaside locale, and personally, we think you should hit all three.
1. Chili & Chowder Cook-Off in Wildwood. Wildwood has been leading the way with new festivals this year, and the Chili & Chowder Cook-Off is no exception. Hit the inaugural cook-off Saturday through Monday for artisan vendors, the chili and chowder cook off, wine and beer tastings, food trucks, and free family and kids' activities. Located at Byrne Plaza at 3400 Pacific Ave. in Wildwood. Go to JerseyRoll.com for more information.
2. Indian Summer Festival in Ocean City. Ocean City is a definite place to be this weekend. In addition to their annual Fall Block Party taking place on Asbury Avenue, there is an Indian Summer Weekend complete with seafood vendors at the Music Pier on the Boardwalk. You literally can’t get closer to the ocean than this! Located at the Music Pier at 825 Boardwalk in Ocean City. Go to OCNJ.us for more.
3. Seafood Festival in Avalon. On your way from Wildwood to Ocean City, or vice versa, be sure to swing into Avalon on Saturday and Sunday for their annual Seafood Festival. With local restaurants highlighting fresh seafood, raw bar options and famous chowder, as well as games, a face painting bar, live music from a bunch of musicians and more, this is a must-visit event. Located at Surfside Park at 30th and the Beach in Avalon. Go to VisitAvalonNJ.com for more information.
