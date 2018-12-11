At the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, our busy season has just begun. We are the only rescue organization for marine mammals in the state of NJ, which means we take care of any seals that may come up on the beaches during these winter months.
The four types of seals that frequent NJ are the Grey, Harbor, Harp, and Hooded. We admit seals into our hospital for a variety of illnesses and injuries, including lung infections, shark bites, and human-related issues. When they have healed up, we are usually able to release them back into the wild.
If you happen to come across a seal on the beach, please keep a safe distance – 150 feet is the recommended distance by NOAA. Seals have very sharp teeth and will bite you if they become frightened. The most important step is for you to call us and let us know about the animal’s presence: 609-266-0538.
Most of the time, seals are up on the beach to rest and rejuvenate themselves before heading back out for swimming and hunting. However, we still like to check each and every one to make sure they are okay and also determine that it is definitely a seal. Seals are sometimes confused with River otters, which are also found in our area. River otters are usually smaller than seals, have paws instead of flippers, and have external ear flaps. Otters are also notorious for leaving behind a mess after eating, whereas seals usually swallow their meals whole and in the water.
You can visit the Marine Mammal Stranding Center on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (with the exception of December 29 when we will be closed) or call us at 609-266-0538. Follow us on facebook -https://www.facebook.com/njmarinemammal/ or visit our web site www.mmsc.org. We thank you in advance for letting us know of any seal sightings!