On March 27th, 2020, Autumn Richards, 12, of Lower Twp. puts her 4-H knitting and sewing skills to work by creating masks for health care workers who are working on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic.

'Like Florence Nightingale,' seamstresses fashion medical masks amid COVID-19 crisis: South Jersey seamstresses are stepping up to make masks for health care professionals in every hospital in the region and many beyond. 

BPU approves B.L. England for offshore wind connections: The approvals at Lacey and Upper townships are critical to Danish energy company Ørsted's ability to move the state's first offshore wind farm forward.

COVID-19 prompts colleges to rethink ways of attracting new students: With students unable to tour campuses, schools are trying virtual tours and social media meet-ups.

Who's still open for food and services: The Press is keeping an up-to-date list of which restaurants and businesses are still open to serve, as well as their hours of operation.

The Press' Greatest High School Team Tournament: The contest to determine the best local team since 2000 enters the second round. Whom will you vote for?

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

