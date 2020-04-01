'Like Florence Nightingale,' seamstresses fashion medical masks amid COVID-19 crisis: South Jersey seamstresses are stepping up to make masks for health care professionals in every hospital in the region and many beyond.
BPU approves B.L. England for offshore wind connections: The approvals at Lacey and Upper townships are critical to Danish energy company Ørsted's ability to move the state's first offshore wind farm forward.
COVID-19 prompts colleges to rethink ways of attracting new students: With students unable to tour campuses, schools are trying virtual tours and social media meet-ups.
Who's still open for food and services: The Press is keeping an up-to-date list of which restaurants and businesses are still open to serve, as well as their hours of operation.
The Press' Greatest High School Team Tournament: The contest to determine the best local team since 2000 enters the second round. Whom will you vote for?
