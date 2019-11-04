Mainland vs Clearview Football

Mainland Sean Bradley stops Clearview Troy Black. Oct. 4, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Sean Bradley

Mainland Regional

The senior linebacker had four sacks as Mainland beat rival Ocean City 21-6. Second-seeded Mainland (8-0) and seventh-seeded Ocean City (6-2) will meet again 6 p.m. Friday in a South Jersey Group IV first round game.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments