St. Augustine Prep starting pitcher, Sean Cottrell, threw a 2-hit complete game in the Hermits 8-0 win over Atlantic City. Cottrell struck out 11.
Sports Editor
St. Augustine Prep starting pitcher, Sean Cottrell, threw a 2-hit complete game in the Hermits 8-0 win over Atlantic City. Cottrell struck out 11.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.