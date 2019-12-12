Wildwood Catholic vs Immaculata Boys Soccer

Wildwood Catholic’s Sean Dougherty tries to run the ball up field against Immaculata on Wednesday.

The senior scored a team-leading 33 goals and added six assists. Dougherty finished his career with 66 goals and 15 assists.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments