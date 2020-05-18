Sean Dougherty

Wildwood Catholic senior Sean Dougherty will play soccer and baseball at Hood College in Frederick, Maryland.

The senior scored a team-leading 33 goals and added six assists. Dougherty finished his career with 66 goals and 15 assists. He will soccer and baseball at Hood, an NCAA Division III school in Maryland.

