Organization: Minnesota Twins
Team: Twins' rookie-level Gulf Coast League team.
Position: pitcher
Mooney, a 2016 Ocean City High School graduate, was drafted in the 12th round of this year's draft by the Minnesota Twins.
The 21-year-old right-hander was drafted while recovering from Tommy John surgery that ended his junior season at St. John's University. He was assigned to the injured list of the Twins' rookie-level Gulf Coast League team.
