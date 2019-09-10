Organization: Minnesota Twins 

Team: Twins' rookie-level Gulf Coast League team.

Position: pitcher

Mooney, a 2016 Ocean City High School graduate, was drafted in the 12th round of this year's draft by the Minnesota Twins.

The 21-year-old right-hander was drafted while recovering from Tommy John surgery that ended his junior season at St. John's University. He was assigned to the injured list of the Twins' rookie-level Gulf Coast League team.

