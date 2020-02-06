EHT vs Cherry Hill West wrestling match

Egg Harbor Township against Cherry Hill West wrestling match at Egg Harbor Township High School Wednesday Feb 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

EHT wrestlers grab some wins to prep for district tournament: Even though the Eagles lost 50-25 to Cherry Hill West in a nonconference match, freshman Nicholas Faldetta aims to build off his performance for the district and, hopefully, regional tournaments.

Where will local high school football players be playing in college?: Check out where some of the area's football players will attend college after Wednesday's national signing day.

Gun rights center stage again at Atlantic County freeholders: Freeholders are weighing all of their options before determining whether they should approve a resolution to make Atlantic County a Second Amendment sanctuary.

Bridgeton officials continue search for missing 5-year-old: “The case remains front and center,” police Chief Michael Gaimari Sr. said in a Facebook post, amid negative social media posts and news regarding tips from psychics.

West Wildwood residents get answers on $1.75M sewer bond ordinance: Mayor Christopher Fox said the project would replace sanitary sewers on P Street from Arion to G Street, and on G from Poplar to Glenwood, a total of about seven blocks.

West Wildwood Mayor Christopher Fox, shown here in a November 2019 meeting, was not at the January meeting in which a bond ordinance passed to fund a sewer project. A taxpayer group is trying to reverse the bond ordinance, saying the two commissioners in attendance could not answer basic questions about the project to be funded.

