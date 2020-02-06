EHT wrestlers grab some wins to prep for district tournament: Even though the Eagles lost 50-25 to Cherry Hill West in a nonconference match, freshman Nicholas Faldetta aims to build off his performance for the district and, hopefully, regional tournaments.
Where will local high school football players be playing in college?: Check out where some of the area's football players will attend college after Wednesday's national signing day.
Gun rights center stage again at Atlantic County freeholders: Freeholders are weighing all of their options before determining whether they should approve a resolution to make Atlantic County a Second Amendment sanctuary.
Bridgeton officials continue search for missing 5-year-old: “The case remains front and center,” police Chief Michael Gaimari Sr. said in a Facebook post, amid negative social media posts and news regarding tips from psychics.
West Wildwood residents get answers on $1.75M sewer bond ordinance: Mayor Christopher Fox said the project would replace sanitary sewers on P Street from Arion to G Street, and on G from Poplar to Glenwood, a total of about seven blocks.
