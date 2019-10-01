There are no updates in the case of the missing 5-year-old Bridgeton girl, Dulce Maria Alavez, but the search continues, said Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Bridgeton Police, the Prosecutor's Office, New Jersey State Police and the FBI are still actively searching for the girl, Webb-McRae said.

"We ask that the public remain vigilant in reporting any possible sighting or information that they believe may assist us in locating Dulce," Webb-McRae said.

Authorities urge anyone with information pertinent to the investigation to call 1-800-CALL-FBI, Option 4 and then Option 8, or text your information to TIP411, with subtext "Bridgeton."

