Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My son Stephen just moved into a new condo at the shore and is need of blackout drapes for his bedroom. Where is a good deal? — Marci Rinaldi, South Philadelphia
Dear Marci: Try Boscov’s. They have blackout drapes in many colors and sizes on sale for $24.99 to $29.99. You may get lucky at Big Lots, Christmas Tree Shops and/or Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, too.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have been trying to find any brightly colored body pillowcase. It seems that only white or navy are out there. — Jeannine A.
Dear Jeannine: At Amazon.com you can find purple, red, yellow, black and orange for $10.99 with free shipping if you have Prime. Target has a two-pack of gray (which is not bright), but the other is a cute black-and-white window pane print for $9.99. I emailed you the links.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have a very small backyard. I would like to find a blow-up pool that I would fit in. Similar to the round ones people usually buy for babies, just bigger. — Julia J., Egg Harbor Township
Dear Julia: Kmart has a Bestway Deluxe Family Pool on sale this week for $24.99. It’s a blow-up pool in a rectangular shape that is pictured in their sales ad from Sunday’s Press. It shows four children in the pool with plenty of room and a mother sitting on the side of it. You should definitely fit, according to the picture.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Any deals on outdoor chair and lounge chair cushions? — Greg P.
Dear Greg: Boscov’s entire stock of patio cushions is half price. Also try Christmas Tree Shops, which advertises $5.99 to $29.99 each for its indoor/outdoor pads and cushions.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Stouffer’s, Lean Cuisine or SELECT Single Serve entrees: $2.
• A dozen large eggs: 99 cents.
• Fresh Express Garden Salad or Coleslaw: $1.
• Cintronella candles: 25% off.
• Red Bull 4-pack: Two for $11.
ShopRite
• RevitaLens Multi Purpose Solution half price: $3.94. Save an additional $3 with the coupon from Sunday’s Press, making your cost 94 cents.
• A head of iceberg lettuce: 88 cents with the coupon in the circular from Sunday’s Press.
• Seedless watermelon: $3.99.
• Tomatoes on the vine: 98 cents per pound with the coupon in their circular from Sunday’s Press.
• Whole Beef Tenderloin for fillet: $7.99 per pound.
• Tide Simply Clean 34-ounce laundry detergent: $1.99.
Tips
• Buy $50 of Home Depot or Kohl’s gift cards and get $8 bonus cash at Rite Aid. Buy $25 of Bass Pro Shop’s, Cabela’s, Texas Roadhouse or Ruby Tuesday gift cards and get $5 bonus cash.
• Club Room men’s swim trunks regularly $39.50 to $45 are $14.99 at Macy’s.
• World Wide Sportsman Nantucket Boat Shoes regularly $49.99 are on sale for $29.99 at Bass Pro Shops. Bass Pro Flag T-Shirts and Logo Caps are $5 each.
• Victor Allen’s Coffee 80-count K-cups are $19.99 at Christmas Tree Shops.
• Folger’s 22.6-ounce can, Maxwell House 30.6-ounce can or McCafe 12-ounce bag are $5.25 each at Dollar General.
• Wireless ear buds with charging case or a 21-piece cordless screwdriver set are each $15 at Family Dollar.
• A Z-Shade Panorama Instant Canopy for the beach regularly $159.99 is on sale for $99.99 at Kmart.
• Four different style large recliner chairs are on sale for $249.99 at Big Lots.
• A Nikon D3500 DSLR bundle including camera, 18-55 mm lens, 70-300 mm zoom lens and bag regularly $849.99 is on sale for less than half price for $399.99 at Target.
• Men’s WEATHERPROOF Jumbo Auto Open umbrella with tote bag regularly $34 is on sale at Boscov’s for $4.99.
• All barbecue sauce and seasonings are 15% off at Ace Hardware.
• Maxwell House Wake Up 30.65-ounce coffee is $4.99 at CVS.
• A 51-ounce bottle of Xtra Laundry detergent is 99 cents at Walgreens.
• Kobalt 24-Volt MAX Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower and String Trimmer with 4-amp battery and charger regularly $199 is on sale for $129 at Lowe’s.
• Crofton Floating Wine Glasses are $2.49 each at Aldi. A pound of strawberries is $1.29.
• A 13-pack of craft gift bags or 100-piece Value Pack Tissue paper regularly $9.99 is on sale for $5 at A.C. Moore.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com