A seasonable Saturday will give way to a chilly Sunday just in time to turn back the clocks Saturday night.

The first freeze of the season likely will be Saturday morning. For those west of the Garden State Parkway, this should more than likely occur. On average, Atlantic City International Airport typically sees its first 32-degree-or-lower day Oct. 23, being about a week and a half later, this goes with the trend of a longer growing season. We’ve seen a longer season by 12 days in the United States, on average, according to Climate Central.

We should stay just above freezing along the parkway corridor to the bays on the mainland. Meanwhile, the shore will be around 40 degrees.

High pressure will fill in from the mid-South during the day. Don’t let the location of the system fool you. There won’t be any warm air with this. Instead, expect a seasonable, crisp fall day, good for winterizing your home or enjoying the foliage. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

A cold front will come through the evening. No rain is expected, but we’ll see some cloud cover. Temperatures will fall through the 40s during the evening. We’ll see winds turn to the north and become a bit breezy overnight. (Don’t forget to turn back those clocks!) The breeze will help mix in some warmer air, leaving most places frost-free.

Cooler air will be reinforced Sunday. It’ll be the first sunny day where you’ll be chilly without a light jacket on all day long. Highs will be in the low 50s, about 7 degrees below average.

Sunday night will bring another chance for a killing freeze, if you don’t see it Saturday morning. The clear sky and calm winds will be ideal for radiational cooling, which we’ve talked about plenty this fall.

Come Monday morning, all of the mainland should be just below freezing. Some of the cranberry bogs in the Pine Barrens should surely be well into the teens. The shore fights off the freeze, staying around 40.

Monday will be another bright, crisp day. Temperatures will hover in the 50s. Looking ahead to our Election Day forecast, poor weather won’t be an excuse not to head to the polls. Temperatures will start within a few degrees of 40 during the morning. The afternoon will be quite pleasant, sitting at or just above 60.

Looking long range, we expect to be at or below average during the middle part of the month.

As we’ve seen for a few weeks now, the jet stream — which separates warm air to the south and cold air to the north — moves north into Alaska, dives south into the Plains and then comes up along the East Coast. That means cold shots will continue to pour in. Storms will be in the general vicinity of South Jersey, but whether we actually are in one remains to be seen.