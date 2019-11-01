A seasonable Saturday will give way to a chilly Sunday just in time to turn back the clocks Saturday night.
The first freeze of the season likely will be Saturday morning. For those west of the Garden State Parkway, this should more than likely occur. On average, Atlantic City International Airport typically sees its first 32-degree-or-lower day Oct. 23, being about a week and a half later, this goes with the trend of a longer growing season. We’ve seen a longer season by 12 days in the United States, on average, according to Climate Central.
We should stay just above freezing along the parkway corridor to the bays on the mainland. Meanwhile, the shore will be around 40 degrees.
High pressure will fill in from the mid-South during the day. Don’t let the location of the system fool you. There won’t be any warm air with this. Instead, expect a seasonable, crisp fall day, good for winterizing your home or enjoying the foliage. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s.
A cold front will come through the evening. No rain is expected, but we’ll see some cloud cover. Temperatures will fall through the 40s during the evening. We’ll see winds turn to the north and become a bit breezy overnight. (Don’t forget to turn back those clocks!) The breeze will help mix in some warmer air, leaving most places frost-free.
Cooler air will be reinforced Sunday. It’ll be the first sunny day where you’ll be chilly without a light jacket on all day long. Highs will be in the low 50s, about 7 degrees below average.
Sunday night will bring another chance for a killing freeze, if you don’t see it Saturday morning. The clear sky and calm winds will be ideal for radiational cooling, which we’ve talked about plenty this fall.
Come Monday morning, all of the mainland should be just below freezing. Some of the cranberry bogs in the Pine Barrens should surely be well into the teens. The shore fights off the freeze, staying around 40.
Monday will be another bright, crisp day. Temperatures will hover in the 50s. Looking ahead to our Election Day forecast, poor weather won’t be an excuse not to head to the polls. Temperatures will start within a few degrees of 40 during the morning. The afternoon will be quite pleasant, sitting at or just above 60.
Looking long range, we expect to be at or below average during the middle part of the month.
As we’ve seen for a few weeks now, the jet stream — which separates warm air to the south and cold air to the north — moves north into Alaska, dives south into the Plains and then comes up along the East Coast. That means cold shots will continue to pour in. Storms will be in the general vicinity of South Jersey, but whether we actually are in one remains to be seen.
South Jersey is now out of drought
Another Sunday soaker, which brought over an inch of rain to Atlantic City International Airport has pulled South Jersey out of drought.
According to the latest update from the United States Drought Monitor, only a few areas are in abnormally dry, D0, conditions. Since that is not technically a drought state, this update is the first update without drought since Sept. 24. Roughly 26% of the state is abnormally dry. In South Jersey, that was focused in Cape May County and southern portions of Atlantic County.
Drought conditions range from abnormally dry, classified as D0, all the way to Exceptional Drought, D4. Here are the threat levels, along with their meaning.
Abnormally Dry - D0
This stage either means the region will go into drought if rain does not come, or will come out of drought.
According to the United States Drought Monitor, Abnormally Dry conditions bring:
Delayed planting and stunted crop growth
An elevated fire danger
Lawns that brown early, along with wilted gardens
A decline in surface water levels
Abnormally Dry conditions can reasonably be expected every 3 to 5 years, according to New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson.
Moderate Drought - D1
This is the first official drought category, which occurs every 5 to 10 years, on average, according to Robinson. During this time:
Irrigation use increases
Hay and grain yields are lower than normal
Honey production declines
Wildfires and ground fires increase
Trees and landscaping are stressed; fish are stressed
Voluntary water conservation is requested; reservoir and lake levels are below normal capacity.
Severe Drought - D2
Severe drought is when day to day impacts are felt by the general population. This occurs every 10 to 20 years, on average, said Robinson. This includes:
Outdoor water restrictions are implemented
Warnings are issued on outdoor burns
Water quality is poor
Golf courses conserve water
Crops are impacted in both yield and fruit size
Producers begin feeding cattle
Poor air quality
Trees are brittle and susceptible to insects
Fish kills occur
Extreme Drought - D3
Extreme drought brings increased strain on resources in the area, including:
Widespread crop loss
Stressed Christmas trees
Wells that run dry
Increased business from well drillers
Wildlife disease outbreak
Extremely reduced flow to ceased flow of water
Warm river temperatures
Extreme drought is rare in New Jersey and occurs every 20 to 50 years on average, according to Robinson.
Exceptional Drought - D4
Exceptional Drought stage is extremely rare in New Jersey. The only time once has occurred since 2000 was between Aug. 20-26, 2002. Even still, the only counties in this category were Salem and a very small part of Cumberland County (Stow Creek and Greenwich).
During this stage, crop less is widespread. Water emergencies go into place as well. In 2002, the Great Egg Harbor River, as other small streams in South Jersey, were at a then all-time low. The former Seaview Mariott Resort in Galloway had to reduce their water usage. Landscapers cut their works because they couldn't cut lawns.
