021920_nws_sicchurch horizontal

The old St. Joseph Catholic Church has served generations of the faithful in Sea Isle City. A recent ruling from the bishop has declared the building is no longer sacred, and the parish priest says it is no longer safe.

Bishop rules former Sea Isle City building no longer a church: The 135-year-old St. Joseph Catholic Church needed major capital investment, the Rev. Joseph Perrault wrote to church members Feb. 11. But the parish finance council has determined the parish cannot take on more debt.

Housing advocates press state lawmakers for reforms at Atlantic City hearing: Sandra Robinson, a resident of the Shore Park Hi Rise in Atlantic City, said tenants need help because when they attempt to bring concerns about poor living conditions to their landlords, they are targeted for harassment and eviction.

Judge denies Seaview Harbor right to leave Egg Harbor Township for Longport: The township had argued against the move, saying it would greatly harm the township economically and socially, and benefit the homeowners only economically.

Statewide mock election for students promotes civics education: Most of the students in an Egg Harbor Township history class named President Donald Trump and Sen. Bernie Sanders as candidates, and many also wrote down the issue of free college as one that mattered to them.

Wildwood Catholic boys and girls top seeds in CAL tournament: The ninth annual, eight-team tournament will begin Monday. The Wildwood Catholic boys and Ocean City girls are the defending champions.

Wildwood Catholic boys basketball

Wildwood Catholic's Taj Thweatt, left, and Camden's Lance Ware go for the opening tipoff during Sunday's game at Neumann University in Aston, Pennsylvania.

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Load comments