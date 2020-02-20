Bishop rules former Sea Isle City building no longer a church: The 135-year-old St. Joseph Catholic Church needed major capital investment, the Rev. Joseph Perrault wrote to church members Feb. 11. But the parish finance council has determined the parish cannot take on more debt.
Housing advocates press state lawmakers for reforms at Atlantic City hearing: Sandra Robinson, a resident of the Shore Park Hi Rise in Atlantic City, said tenants need help because when they attempt to bring concerns about poor living conditions to their landlords, they are targeted for harassment and eviction.
Judge denies Seaview Harbor right to leave Egg Harbor Township for Longport: The township had argued against the move, saying it would greatly harm the township economically and socially, and benefit the homeowners only economically.
Statewide mock election for students promotes civics education: Most of the students in an Egg Harbor Township history class named President Donald Trump and Sen. Bernie Sanders as candidates, and many also wrote down the issue of free college as one that mattered to them.
Wildwood Catholic boys and girls top seeds in CAL tournament: The ninth annual, eight-team tournament will begin Monday. The Wildwood Catholic boys and Ocean City girls are the defending champions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.