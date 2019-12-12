Pleasantville vs Cedar Creek

Cedar Creek's Malachi Melton #16 breaks free against Pleasantville's Jaquan Howard #22 during the first half of high school football game at Plesaantville High School Friday Oct 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Brady Small

St. Augustine So.

6-0 241 DL

Jonathan Valentine

Pleasantville Jr.

5-10 260 DL

Michael Dogostino

Hammonton Jr.

5-11 230 DL

Brock Beebe

Hammonton Jr.

5-11 200 DL

DeMarcus Rivers

Vineland Jr.

6-1 332 DL

Angelo Vokolos

St. Augustine Jr.

5-11 201 LB

C.J. Resto

Cedar Creek So.

5-10 173 LB

Tommy Watson

Millville Sr.

6-0 207 LB

Karl Giulian

Middle Township Sr.

5-9 176 LB

Ahmad Ross

St. Joseph LB

6-2 211 Jr.

Manny Reid

Cedar Creek Sr.

5-11 174 DB

Caleb Nartey

Hammonton Sr.

5-9 160 DB

CJ Egrie

Holy Spirit Jr.

5-6 147 DB

Jayden Shertel

St. Joseph Jr.

5-10 180 DB

Jordan Marcucci

Absegami Jr.

5-10 188 DB

Amin Bailey

Pleasantville Jr.

5-11 166 DB

