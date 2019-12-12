Brady Small
St. Augustine So.
6-0 241 DL
Jonathan Valentine
Pleasantville Jr.
5-10 260 DL
Michael Dogostino
Hammonton Jr.
5-11 230 DL
Brock Beebe
Hammonton Jr.
5-11 200 DL
DeMarcus Rivers
Vineland Jr.
6-1 332 DL
Angelo Vokolos
St. Augustine Jr.
5-11 201 LB
C.J. Resto
Cedar Creek So.
5-10 173 LB
Tommy Watson
Millville Sr.
6-0 207 LB
Karl Giulian
Middle Township Sr.
5-9 176 LB
Ahmad Ross
St. Joseph LB
6-2 211 Jr.
Manny Reid
Cedar Creek Sr.
5-11 174 DB
Caleb Nartey
Hammonton Sr.
5-9 160 DB
CJ Egrie
Holy Spirit Jr.
5-6 147 DB
Jayden Shertel
St. Joseph Jr.
5-10 180 DB
Jordan Marcucci
Absegami Jr.
5-10 188 DB
Amin Bailey
Pleasantville Jr.
5-11 166 DB
