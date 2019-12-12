Joe Repetti
Ocean City Jr.
6-0 178 QB
LaQuint Allen
Millville So.
6-0 183 RB
Shayron Smithbey
Buena Regional So.
6-0 198 RB
Jake Schneider
Ocean City Jr.
5-8 162 WR
Jake Cook
Mainland Regional Sr.
6-2 201 WR
Elijah Steward
Holy Spirit So.
5-7 157 WR
Keshon Griffin
St. Joseph Jr.
65 238 TE
Ben Arena
Mainland Regional Sr.
5-11 207 OL
Tyrell Dunn
Millville Sr.
5-11 220 OL
David Dutra
Vineland Jr.
6-4 264 OL
Anthony Grieco
Buena Regional Sr.
6-0 280 OL
Colby Saxton
Southern Regional Sr.
6-1 215 OL
Griffin Jackstadt
Barnegat Sr.
6-4 264 OL
Keon Henry
Pleasantville Sr.
6-0 177 Returner
Brendan McGonigle
Ocean City So.
5-11 150 K
Ray Weed
Absegami So.
5-9 179 All-around
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.