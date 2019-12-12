112419_spt_stjoe 19

St. Joseph defeated Morris Catholic 76-22 in Saturday's state high school Non-Public II semifinal playoff game in Hammonton on November 23, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Joe Repetti

Ocean City Jr.

6-0 178 QB

LaQuint Allen

Millville So.

6-0 183 RB

Shayron Smithbey

Buena Regional So.

6-0 198 RB

Jake Schneider

Ocean City Jr.

5-8 162 WR

Jake Cook

Mainland Regional Sr.

6-2 201 WR

Elijah Steward

Holy Spirit So.

5-7 157 WR

Keshon Griffin

St. Joseph Jr.

65 238 TE

Ben Arena

Mainland Regional Sr.

5-11 207 OL

Tyrell Dunn

Millville Sr.

5-11 220 OL

David Dutra

Vineland Jr.

6-4 264 OL

Anthony Grieco

Buena Regional Sr.

6-0 280 OL

Colby Saxton

Southern Regional Sr.

6-1 215 OL

Griffin Jackstadt

Barnegat Sr.

6-4 264 OL

Keon Henry

Pleasantville Sr.

6-0 177 Returner

Brendan McGonigle

Ocean City So.

5-11 150 K

Ray Weed

Absegami So.

5-9 179 All-around

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

