106 POUNDS

D’Amani Almodovar, St. Augustine

113 POUNDS

Sean Cowan, Absegami

120 POUNDS

Hayden Horsey, Oakcrest

126 POUNDS

David Flippen, Oakcrest

132 POUNDS

Travis Brown, Pinelands Regional

138 POUNDS

Ken Sherman, Holy Spirit

145 POUNDS

Kolin Driscoll, Holy Spirit

152 POUNDS

Gianni Danze, St. Augustine Prep

160 POUNDS

Braydon Castillo, Lower Cape May Regional

170 POUNDS

Alex Giordano, St. Joseph

182 POUNDS

Ben LoParo, Southern Regional

195 POUNDS

Marcus Hebron, Lower Cape May Regional

220 POUNDS

Lloyd Kawei, Hammonton

285 POUNDS

Griffin Jackstadt, Barnegat

