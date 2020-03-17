106 POUNDS
D’Amani Almodovar, St. Augustine
113 POUNDS
Sean Cowan, Absegami
120 POUNDS
Hayden Horsey, Oakcrest
126 POUNDS
David Flippen, Oakcrest
132 POUNDS
Travis Brown, Pinelands Regional
138 POUNDS
Ken Sherman, Holy Spirit
145 POUNDS
Kolin Driscoll, Holy Spirit
152 POUNDS
Gianni Danze, St. Augustine Prep
160 POUNDS
Braydon Castillo, Lower Cape May Regional
170 POUNDS
Alex Giordano, St. Joseph
182 POUNDS
Ben LoParo, Southern Regional
195 POUNDS
Marcus Hebron, Lower Cape May Regional
220 POUNDS
Lloyd Kawei, Hammonton
285 POUNDS
Griffin Jackstadt, Barnegat
