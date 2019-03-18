Jacob Hopping
Wildwood Catholic
6-3 Jr. F
Hopping averaged 13.7 points.
Jalen Freeeman
Pleasantville
6-1 Sr. G
Freeman averaged 17 points and finished with 1,270 career points.
Tyler Tomlin
Wildwood
6-1 Sr. G
Tomlin averaged 19.1 points and led the Warriors to the South Jersey Group I final. He finished with 1,278 career points.
Angelo Barron
Mainland Regional
6-4 Sr. F
Barron led the Mustangs to the South Jersey Group III final. He averaged 13.5 points and 7.2 rebounds.
Joey Sacco
Ocean City
5-10 Sr. G
Sacco led the Red raiders to the CAL National Division title. He averaged 13.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and led the team with 141 assists in 25 games.