SINGLES
Sarbjeet Devi
Absegami
Samantha Phung
Egg Harbor Township
Morgan Grimmie
Holy Spirit
Lorena Saavedra
Holy Spirit
Emily Worster
Lower Cape May Regional
Jordan Moyer
Mainland Regional
Khushi Thakkar
Mainland Regional
Madi Hafetz
Mainland Regional
Anna Azari
Millville
Saloni Garg
Oakcrest
Brynn Bowman
Ocean City
Yani McNeil
Pleasantville
DOUBLES
Katie DeRitis Emily Gresham
Holy Spirit
Hope Sandhoff Abby Sachs
Lower Cape May Regional
Ava Elisano Reley Rekuc
Middle Township
Adonai Martinez Aurora Ryan
Millville
