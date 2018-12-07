Miguel Vera

Cumberland Regional Sr.

 Leo Zaccaria

Cape May Tech Sr.

Tyler Greene

Ocean City So.

Luke Kramer

Ocean City Jr.

Luke Barnes

Egg Harbor Township Sr.

Max Kelly

Ocean City Jr.

Mike Liberty

Oakcrest Jr.

Sports Editor

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments