On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.

Kylie Ackerman, Cedar Creek

Chloe Wolverton, ACIT

Kaylin Flukey, Absegami

Isabelle Felix, ACIT

Yancely Hernandez, Pleasantville

Angelisa Severino, Oakcrest

Shania Watkins, Pleasantville

Haley Duffy, Oakcrest

Sharon Benson, Pinelands Regional

Emma McErlain, Oakcrest

Adriana Dancisin, Pinelands Regional

Jackie Fortis, Absegami

