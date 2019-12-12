Forward
Jake Bodine, Cumberland Regional
Nick Bozzi, Mainland Regional
Nick Cacopardo, Oakcrest
James Endicott, Cedar Creek
Jude Hill, Vineland
Scott Wiltshire, Cape May Tech
Midfield
Asembo Augo, Oakcrest
Brendon Bartha, Middle Township
Kyle Bartleson, St. Augustine Prep
Devon Ford, Mainland Regional
Fisher Hudak, Ocean City
EJ Martin, Egg Harbor Township
Defense
Tommy Bolle, Wildwood Catholic
Geoffrey Dash, Millville
Jeffrey Delgadillo, Pleasantville
Michael Hamlyn, Cumberland Regional
Michael O’Brien, Oakcrest
Goalie
Nate Goranson, Millville
Ryan Liberty, Oakcrest
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.