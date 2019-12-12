Forward

Jake Bodine, Cumberland Regional

Nick Bozzi, Mainland Regional

Nick Cacopardo, Oakcrest

James Endicott, Cedar Creek

Jude Hill, Vineland

Scott Wiltshire, Cape May Tech

Midfield

Asembo Augo, Oakcrest

Brendon Bartha, Middle Township

Kyle Bartleson, St. Augustine Prep

Devon Ford, Mainland Regional

Fisher Hudak, Ocean City

EJ Martin, Egg Harbor Township

Defense

Tommy Bolle, Wildwood Catholic

Geoffrey Dash, Millville

Jeffrey Delgadillo, Pleasantville

Michael Hamlyn, Cumberland Regional

Michael O’Brien, Oakcrest

Goalie

Nate Goranson, Millville

Ryan Liberty, Oakcrest

