Forwards
Emily Raylman
Southern Regional
Chloe Prettyman
Ocean City
Nya Gilchrist
Ocean City
Briar Lemma
Middle Township
Adrian Dieckman
Pinelands Regional
Dakota Ludman
Middle Township
Midfielders
Maddie Schleicher
Barnegat
Juliana Medina
Mainland Regional
Sarah Brosman
Oakcrest
Adrianna Dodge
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Isabella English
Southern Regional
Defenders
Kayla Grablow
Millville
Sophia Ruh
Ocean City
Eden Brojakowski
Lower Cape May Regional
Frances Deibert
Absegami
Alexis Frank
Middle Township
Kaitlyn Riggs
Egg Harbor Township
Sarah Keady
Pinelands Regional
Goalies
Alyssa McIsaac
Millville
Amber Howatt
Middle Township
