Forwards

Emily Raylman

Southern Regional

Chloe Prettyman

Ocean City

Nya Gilchrist

Ocean City

Briar Lemma

Middle Township

Adrian Dieckman

Pinelands Regional

Dakota Ludman

Middle Township

Midfielders

Maddie Schleicher

Barnegat

Juliana Medina

Mainland Regional

Sarah Brosman

Oakcrest

Adrianna Dodge

Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Isabella English

Southern Regional

Defenders

Kayla Grablow

Millville

Sophia Ruh

Ocean City

Eden Brojakowski

Lower Cape May Regional

Frances Deibert

Absegami

Alexis Frank

Middle Township

Kaitlyn Riggs

Egg Harbor Township

Sarah Keady

Pinelands Regional

Goalies

Alyssa McIsaac

Millville

Amber Howatt

Middle Township

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments