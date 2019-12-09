Forward
Kelsey Andres, Millville
Aileen Cahill, Pinelands Regional
Olivia Fiocchi, Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Sage Glover, Mainland Regional
Marianna Papazoglou, Wildwood Catholic
Kira Sides, Middle Township
Midfield
Julianna Giordano, Millville
Jenna Hans, Wildwood
Alicia Jones, Cedar Creek
Meghan Pellegrino, Mainland Regional
Hope Slimmer, Ocean City
Defense
Suzy Dietrich, Ocean City
Courtney Gaston, Absegami
Megan McCully, Holy Spirit
Kristen Semet, Egg Harbor Township
Goalie
Grace Baumgartel, Egg Harbor Township
Leona Macrina, Wildwood Catholic
