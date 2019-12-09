Forward

Kelsey Andres, Millville

Aileen Cahill, Pinelands Regional

Olivia Fiocchi, Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Sage Glover, Mainland Regional

Marianna Papazoglou, Wildwood Catholic

Kira Sides, Middle Township

Midfield

Julianna Giordano, Millville

Jenna Hans, Wildwood

Alicia Jones, Cedar Creek

Meghan Pellegrino, Mainland Regional

Hope Slimmer, Ocean City

Defense

Suzy Dietrich, Ocean City

Courtney Gaston, Absegami

Megan McCully, Holy Spirit

Kristen Semet, Egg Harbor Township

Goalie

Grace Baumgartel, Egg Harbor Township

Leona Macrina, Wildwood Catholic

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments