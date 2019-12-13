111019_spt_hscc 42

The South Jersey cross country sectional championships were held at Delsea Regional High School on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Jaelyn D’Amelio

Southern Regional, Sr.

Emily Furlong

Southern Regional Jr.

Savannah Hodgens

Mainland Regional So.

Jolie Zaccaria

Pinelands Regional Sr.

Mia Mastrogiovanni

Southern Regional Fr.

Erin Hanlon

Ocean City Jr,

Megan Winterbottom

Cedar Creek So.

