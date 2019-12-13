Jaelyn D’Amelio
Southern Regional, Sr.
Emily Furlong
Southern Regional Jr.
Savannah Hodgens
Mainland Regional So.
Jolie Zaccaria
Pinelands Regional Sr.
Mia Mastrogiovanni
Southern Regional Fr.
Erin Hanlon
Ocean City Jr,
Megan Winterbottom
Cedar Creek So.
