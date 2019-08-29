If you want to end summer with a bang, consider a weekend of shows. At Resorts, catch the Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular on Sunday, or go see The Modern Gentlemen, whose month-long run ends Friday. If you’re looking for a classic, head to Golden Nugget for Alive 75, a KISS tribute on Friday; to Harrah’s for Legends in Concert Thursday through Sunday; to Tropicana for Band on Tour on Thursday and Friday; or to Hard Rock’s Etess Arena at Hard Rock for Daryl Hall & John Oates on Friday. For more fun at Hard Rock, catch Daughtry on Saturday or Disco Live on Sunday. There are a bunch of shows to see at Borgata, including Gabriel Iglesias on Friday; Miranda Lambert on Saturday; and 70s Game Show and Trevor Noah on Sunday. At Ocean Casino, check out the legendary Reba McEntire on Saturday, and at Showboat, catch a show with The Bearded Ladies on Friday. For a small venue treat, head to Harbor Square Theatre for Mac McAnally on Sunday. And if you want a free concert, get to William Morrow Beach in Somers Point for Beginnings on Friday and Tom Hambridge and Ed Jackson’s Time Out on Sunday, or to Cape May Convention Hall for Beach Bumz Band on Friday.
1. See a show
