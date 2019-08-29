3. Send off summer in style
While casino nightlife hardly dies down in the off-season, the end-of-season parties hosted by casinos are often epic in nature, with lots of celebrating under one roof. At Borgata, celebrate the end of summer at Gypsy Bar with The Benderz and Lost in Paris on Friday, Big Band Baby and Gypsy Wisdom on Saturday, and Changing Lanes and Flip Like Wilson on Sunday; at Premier with PS Bingo Players on Friday, 2Chainz on Saturday, and Konflikt on Sunday; at Level One for Level One Up All Night on Friday and Saturday; and at Beer Garden for DJ Ernesto and John McNutt Band on Friday, DJ Ernesto and Hunkajunk on Saturday, and DJ Ernesto and The Coconutz on Sunday. Don’t forget Golden Nugget this weekend! Get to The Deck for that Alive! 75 KISS tribute on Friday, Big House Band and Seven Stone on Saturday, The Exceptions and Don’t Call Me Francis on Sunday and Bobby & Kit and Sensamotion on Monday; or inside to Rush Lounge for Love Jones and Party Wave on Friday, Red Hotts on Saturday, Steph & Jeff and Dane Anthony on Sunday; and Gina Roche on Monday. At Tropicana, it’s hard to choose which party to hit first. Head to Kiss Kiss Nightclub or Okatshe for DJ entertainment on Friday and Saturday; to Boogie Nights for a three-day Labor Day Boogie Blowout Thursday through Saturday; to Cuba Libre for Latin Friday and Bailamos Saturday; to Anthem for Diva Royale on Saturday and a DJ on Sunday; to Tango’s for The Morning After and DJ Brandon Bobal on Friday, Fund Daddy Band and DJ Ahmed Kahn on Saturday, and live entertainment on Sunday and Monday; to RiRa for Shaun Durnin on Friday and Sunday with The Braying Donkeys on Saturday; and to Firewaters Saloon for the Glenn Roberts Band Friday through Sunday. At Harrah's head to Martorano's Friday for an appearamce from Steve Martorano himself as well as live entertainment from France Joli & Blue Magic.
