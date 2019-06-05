Sephora closed all of its U.S. stores for an hour Wednesday to host “inclusion workshops” for its 16,000 employees, just over a month after R&B star SZA said she had security called on her while shopping at a store in California.
The beauty retailer said the training had been in development months before SZA’s experience, which undermined the company’s efforts to cast itself as a champion of diversity. Sephora, which apologized to SZA last month, said the incident “does reinforce why belonging is now more important than ever.”
In addition to the store closures, the company said it would close its distribution centers and corporate office for the workshops to discuss what it means to belong in the context of “gender identity, race and ethnicity, age abilities and more.” The stores will open to customers following the training.
Volkswagen will not lay off workers in costs cut: Automaker Volkswagen is ruling out compulsory layoffs at its core brand’s German plants for the next 10 years even as it looks to cut costs and adapts to increasing digitalization.
The company said Wednesday up to 4,000 jobs in non-production areas won’t be restaffed over the coming four years as tasks previously performed manually are taken over by technology. It also said it will invest up to $4.5 billion in digitalization projects through 2023, mainly in administration, and at least 2,000 new jobs will be created.
Production resumes at largest Nutella plant: Workers at the world’s biggest Nutella factory have removed picket lines and are back at work after production was brought to a near standstill for more than a week over a dispute on salaries. Ferrero, the owner of the hugely popular hazelnut and chocolate spread, said Wednesday that access to the factory was reopened overnight and that “normal activity” had resumed at the site. Though exact details of why the blockade had been halted, the company praised the “positive outcome” that has allowed employees to resume their work “calmly.”
No rush for Renault-Fiat merger: France’s finance minister said Renault and Fiat Chrysler shouldn’t rush into a merger.
Bruno Le Maire said Wednesday on BFM television the government is keeping up pressure on both carmakers to accept French government conditions for the proposed tie-up. The French state is Renault’s biggest single shareholder, with a 15% stake.
— Associated Press