The Downbeach community welcomed the Hahn family and celebrated the American Legion Post 469's Wounded Warrior Week with a motorcade parade and barbecue behind the Longport Municipal Building. (Sept 10, 2019)

Downbeach welcomes veteran and family for Wounded Warrior Week. The American Legion, police and firefighters and locals lined Atlantic Avenue to welcome the Hahn family from Oklahoma, this year's recipients of an all-expenses-paid vacation in Longport to thank injured veterans for their service.

Never Forget: See our photo gallery from the Saracini-O’Neill 9/11 Memorial Service in Atlantic City on Wednesday, as well as Sept. 11 ceremonies in Hamilton Township and Ocean City.

MAAC sees Boardwalk Hall as destination site for basketball tournament. On Wednesday, representatives from marketing, student affairs and athletic departments at Metro Atlantic Athletics Conference colleges — which include Monmouth, Rider and St. Peter's universities — toured Boardwalk Hall and watched presentations on the amenities the venue and the city have to offer. 

Did our shore summer weekend weather make the grade in 2019? Meteorologist Joe Martucci once again shares his report card on this summer's weekend weather, taking rainfall, cloud cover and temperatures into consideration for a letter grade. 

Mainland Regional goalie Madison Dougherty makes one of her seven saves.

Summer Reimet and Faith Slimmer scored two goals apiece as the Ocean City High School girls soccer team blanked rival Mainland Regional 5-0 on Wednesday. Check out photos from the game.

