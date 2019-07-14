Obit Montgomery Baseball

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2011, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies' Ryan Howard, left, with general parter David Montgomery, right, during spring training baseball practice in Clearwater, Fla. The Phillies say the team's chairman has passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer. David Montgomery was 72. The MLB team announced his death Wednesday, May 8, 2019.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Howard hits a 1-1 slider from Braves pitcher Mike Minor for career home run No. 300. Howard (382 career home runs) and Mike Schmidt (548) are the only players in Phillies history to hit more than 300 home runs. Howard became the second fastest player in baseball history to hit 300 career home runs, accomplishing the feat in 1,093 games. The only player quicker to the milestone is Hall of Fame slugger Ralph Kiner.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments