Many of the Native American tribes' staple foods, such as corn, pumpkins, squash, beans, and rice, are ready for gathering at this time. The strong light of the Harvest Moon allowed European farmers to work late into the night to harvest their crops. The Harvest Moon does not always occur in September. Traditionally, the name goes to the full moon closest to the autumn equinox, which falls during October once or twice a decade. Sometimes the September full moon was called the Corn Moon.

From: https://www.moonconnection.com/full-moon-names.phtml

Time of full moon: 1:22 a.m. 

From: https://www.farmersalmanac.com/full-moon-dates-and-times

Tags

Load comments