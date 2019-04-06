PHILADELPHIA - Seranthony Dominguez appeared to be the Phillies closer of the future when he made his big-league debut last season.
Now, there are questions about where he fits in.
The reliever lasted just 1/3 of an inning in the Phillies 6-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Saturday afternoon.
He gave up a and a three-run home run to Eddie Rosario that traveled 383 feet and landed just inside the right field foul pole.
Dominguez has allowed three hits and five runs in just 2 1/3 innings this season.
“I think I’m 100 percent,” he told reporters after Saturdays game. “I’m working hard, I’m doing a good job. Things like this happen in baseball sometimes, so if they give me the opportunity tomorrow, I’ll try my best again.”
But more alarming than Saturday’s outing is Dominguez’s troubles date back to last season. Since Aug. 1 of last year, he has appeared in 23 games and allowed 18 earned runs and 19 hits in 22 2/3 innings.
Dominguez had a 1.60 ERA in 33 2/3 innings before last season’s All-Star break.
Dominguez doesn’t want to hear about the good or the bad from last season.
“I’m going to be honest with you,” he said. “I don’t care what happened last year. That’s in the past. I’m focused on right now. Even what happened today already happened. There’s nothing I can do about it. So, for me it’s all about tomorrow now and I have to get ready for the next game.”
Phillies manager Gabe Kapler remains committed to Dominguez.
“Seranthony is still a young, developing pitcher who is working at his craft,” Kapler said, “and it's our responsibility to give him a good foundation.”
The Phillies bullpen has struggled at times this young season. Unlike most other teams, Philadelphia relievers have no set roles.
Dominguez said that doesn’t bother him.
“To me,” he said, “it doesn’t matter the role or the situation, I just want to get the job done.”