BIG FISH BUSTED
Two Margate firefighters, a Ventnor police officer and a co-owner of Tony's Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City were among seven arrested Friday by federal agents in an ongoing $50 million compounding medication fraud case.
Twelve school employees, including four teachers, were terminated as apart of charter schools board and management shuffle Amid litigation, renewal of its charter and a reduction in staff, a new management company made up of four former board members, including the school’s founder, has taken over Principle Academy Charter School.
“Thank God you are going where you can never harm another person,” the mother of Tara O'Shea Waston said in court to her daughter's estranged husband and murderer Jeremiah Monell during his sentencing Friday.
Stockton students participate in controlled forest fire Environmental science majors recording temperatures and collected data for the school's forest management plan during Forest Fire Service's controlled burn this week.
The Press names this year's Boys Swimmer of the Year Mainland Regional High School’s Destin Lasco continued to amaze the New Jersey swimming world this winter.