September 25, 2010 Edition

The Press Archives from September 25, 2010 showcased off the record heat. 

Fittingly, the earliest date on this list is also the hottest one. This is credence to the slightly higher sun angle and being closer to the residual summer heat. 

The thermometer reached 93 degrees on this day. The Press Archives reported that it was the forty-fifth day over 90 for the year, which was and still is a record.  

