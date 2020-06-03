A severe thunderstorm watch was issued by the Storm Prediction Center until 3 p.m. Wednesday.
As of 10:45 a.m., a very fast moving line of storms was moving southeastward from the center of Pennsylvania. Storms were moving at highway speeds, around 70 mph.
This may not be the only severe thunderstorm watch of the day, as additional thunderstorms do look possible between 6 and 11 p.m. everywhere.
