From there, we will be deadline with a type of boom or bust scenario. The ingredients for another severe weather outbreak will be there between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. In fact, they're higher than they were Thursday. Damaging winds and power outages will be possible. Winds about 2,500 high will be screaming at 75-85 mph and it will just take a line of heavy rain or storms to bring it down.
There is also a risk for weak tornadoes Monday. Winds will be turning with height, known at shear. We'll keep a eye out. Unlike Thursday, hail does not look likely but flooded roadways from the rain will be possible.
There is a cliffhanger with this, though. There is no guarantee a line develops here. It may stay to the south as the air stays stable at the surface. We'll need to "break the cap" as we say in the weather world, to have the severe weather risk.
