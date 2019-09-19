Bob Andrzejczak

ANDRZEJCZAK

Political party: Democrat

Age: 33

Hometown: Cape May

Current job: Medically retired Army sergeant

Education: Currently enrolled at Liberty University with a major in entrepreneurial and small business operations

Political message: South Jersey is my home. I grew up here. I want to retire here. But as an Army veteran who lost my left leg in Iraq and whose family lives on a fixed income, I know it’s too expensive. The tax rates are too high. My mission is to fix that. Of my legislative accomplishments, I’m proudest of expanding the senior property tax freeze, the veteran job training and scholarship opportunities we fought for, legislation that helps local industries employ more people and pay better wages, and of passing the strongest equal pay protections in the country.

Contact: 609-272-7234

dgrote@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_Grote

Tags

Print Director

Press copy editor since 2006, copy desk chief since 2014. Masters in journalism from Temple University, 2006. My weekly comics blog, Wednesday Morning Quarterback, appears Wednesday mornings at PressofAC.com.

Load comments