Political party: Democrat
Age: 33
Hometown: Cape May
Current job: Medically retired Army sergeant
Education: Currently enrolled at Liberty University with a major in entrepreneurial and small business operations
Political message: South Jersey is my home. I grew up here. I want to retire here. But as an Army veteran who lost my left leg in Iraq and whose family lives on a fixed income, I know it’s too expensive. The tax rates are too high. My mission is to fix that. Of my legislative accomplishments, I’m proudest of expanding the senior property tax freeze, the veteran job training and scholarship opportunities we fought for, legislation that helps local industries employ more people and pay better wages, and of passing the strongest equal pay protections in the country.
